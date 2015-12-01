Juventus have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for French international midfielder Blaise Matuidi. The Bianconeri will pay the French side €20M plus bonus for the 30-year-old. Club CEO Beppe Marotta has travelled to Monte Carlo to finalise the deal and the player is expected to be named in Massimo Allegri’s squad to face Cagliari in Saturday’s Serie A opener.





Calciomercato.com’s Gianluca Minchiotti writes that Matuidi will travel to Turin this afternoon to undergo a medical before being presented to the media. Juventus were close to signing the player last summer only for the deal to collapse in the final hours of the window due to the fact that PSG were unable to bring in a replacement. 12 months on and it seems as though Allegri has finally found the midfield dynamo he has been desperate to bring into the club.

Liverpool fans will also breathe a huge sigh of relief as this signing will ensure Juventus end their interest in German midfielder Emre Can.