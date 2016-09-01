Juventus aim to beat Man Utd to signature of Monaco star
21 February at 18:15
According to the latest reports from Rai Sport, Juventus are seriously interested in signing Monaco full-back Fabinho this summer. However, with Manchester United also in the running to lure him from the principality, the Bianconeri must act quickly to beat off Premier League competition.
Juve directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are huge admirers of the Brazilian, given the fact he can play in central midfield as well as at right-back. Indeed, having played in defence for most of his career at Rio Ave, he was converted into a midfielder by coach Leonardo Jardim who spotted his potential to read the game to a high standard.
Meanwhile, it has been suggested that the aforementioned directors will meet with the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, in order to find out if it is possible to negotiate terms with the Campinas native. It remains to be seen whether the Turin giants will be willing to fork out the reported €60 million asking price.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
