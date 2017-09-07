Barcelona star Andres Iniesta denied yesterday that he has reached an agreement with the blaugrana over his contract extension. The Spaniard will see his contract expire in June 2018 and the club’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu had revealed that the Spaniard will soon sign a new deal.



According to the Catalan paper Sport (via Corriere dello Sport), Barcelona have offered Iniesta a new four-year deal with an option to decide his future at the end of every campaign. That means Iniesta could be left free to leave Barcelona at the end of each one of the next four seasons.



The Spaniard is a long time target of Juventus who aim to sign him as a free agent at the end of the season.







The Serie A giants, however, may have to wait a bit longer to welcome his services as Sport insists Iniesta does not want to leave Barcelona so much so his agent Ramon Sostres has already told the representatives of the La Liga giants that he would be open to sign a contract extension.



The player, however, has yet to give his green light and his future remains up in the air until he puts pen to paper on a new agreement.

