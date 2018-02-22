Juventus has issued an official statement on the condition of Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro. The player has returned to Turin after getting injured in training with the Selecao and has been undergoing tests at J Medical.



These tests have shown that he’s received muscle damage to his right thigh and he will now undergo therapy to cure the problem.

Of course, all thoughts will turn to whether he will be fit for the upcoming games against Milan and Real Madrid? Juventus have stated that although the injury is not serious, they will evaluate his condition on a daily basis.