Juventus Alex Sandro: "I'm at the right club to keep on winning titles"

Juventus' Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro was a guest on the club's official TV channel, JTV, talking about a wide variety of issues.



The former Porto player began by talking about the Coppa Italia tie stating: "Playing away to Atalanta in Bergamo is never easy. It was an important win on Tuesday night, but we know full well that we have to raise our game even further. I personally have to keep improving, both defensively and going forwards, but I’m working hard and I’m happy when I manage to set up a team-mate or even score myself. I want to keep winning things and I believe that I’m in the right team to do that.



"The Scudetto race is open and we have to keep working hard in order to win. Sunday’s match against Sassuolo will be a tough test against a good footballing side, but we’re up to the task. We’re at home and when we play at Allianz Stadium it’s like having an extra player, thanks to the fans who cheer us on all the way" he continued.



In conclusion Alex Sandro spoke about the upcoming Champions League tie against Tottenham: "The Champions League is a wonderful competition to play in and that gives you extra motivation. We need to be ready for the challenge and I want to do the best I can to help the team."