Serie A winter champions Juventus enter the January transfer window having won their Champions League group and with a somewhat comfortable lead over second placed Roma in Serie A. Even with injuries to key players that have kept them below full strength for most of the season, the Old Lady has still managed to produce the necessary results.



Most of BeppeMarotta’s biggest moves of the recent past have occurred during the summer, but there always exists a possibility to get a top quality player on loan with an option to buy that will improve the squad. Otherwise the crux of the Juventus mercato will be focused on investing in younger players that will improve the squad for the future.









An attacking central midfielder still remains the priority for the Bianconeri. The Axel Witsel scenario grows more confusing every day, with an array of stories about whether the clubs can agree on a fee over the winter, or if he will arrive in the summer for free.

At times the link between Juve’s midfield and forwards has been lacking, thus the rumours for this style of midfielder have drawn more attention of late. In recent matches coach Max Allegri has changed the role of Pjanic to accommodate where necessary, but will the Bosnian continue to play behind the forwards in a 4-3-1-2 as a long term solution, or does the return of Dybala deem this unnecessary? If Allegri chooses the midfield trio of Marchisio Pjanic and Khedira in a 3-5-2, then the immediate need for Witsel no longer exists.









Other names linked to the Bianconeri winter mercato are numerous. Among some rumoured targets are Tolisso, Tielemans, Rincon, and Kessie. On another hand the possibility of N’Zonzi, Rakitic, and Kroos as outside possibilities for free summer transfers would not be surprising considering Marotta’s past.

The departure of Hernanes would open a spot for one of these arriving midfielders, but there remains a question regarding the incoming Boca man Bentancur and how will he be integrated into Allegri’s plans next season. Most of the big name targets are cup tied, therefore less desirable for winter transfer as they are not available for Champion’s League selection.









The Bianconeri’s first official order of business in January looks to be the imminent purchase of Caldara from Atalanta, only to be loaned back until 2018. Meanwhile in the attack, Marotta will deal with the return of Zaza from West Ham by immediately loaning him out again, with Valencia a likely destination.