Juventus, Allegri: "Monaco is like Atalanta, we committed too many mistakes"

Massimiliano Allegri spoke to Premium Sport after their game against Atalanta, here is what he had to say: "Toloi's foul? I don't want to speak about it. We had the lead with one minute to go and then we conceded a goal, it is our fault. We suffered a little in the first half but then when we did get the lead, we had to be more clinical. We normally don't concede goals like we did tonight....".



" We gained a point tonight on Roma, now let's see what they do this week-end. League titles normally go until the end so it's normal. We are at 84 points and we can reach 96 points if we win all of our remaining games, we are doing well. By winning tonight, we would've been in an even better position. This is an important lesson ahead of our game against Monaco since both these clubs play in a similar way".



" Half-time talk? Yes I told my players that Atalanta had won all of the 50-50 balls as well as the tackles. We had to do better and we did. UCL? I knew it wasn't going to be easy to play here in Bergamo but now our focus is on Monaco. We have to remain concentrated and hopefully this game will help us improve".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)