Juventus: Allegri appears to be pushing Dybala to Barca

Is Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri pushing star Paulo Dybala out the door in Torino? Is the Argentine destined for a move to Barcelona sooner than many anticipated? It certainly seems that way.



In the wake of the Trequartista’s benching against Inter Milan, the news has been dominated by a perceived rift between the player and manager, and the rumors are not getting any quieter. Prior to the match, Beppe Marotta confirmed that the precocious star was upset by the benching.



It was later compounded when Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero criticized the manager’s decision. “I think a player like him [Dybala] should never be benched in this kind of games,” said the former #10.



When asked about the benching, Allegri, himself, provided a terse and telling response. “those who do not run can not play.”



It seems as if a departure from Allianz Stadium is growing imminent for one of the most widely praised starlets in the world, and Barcelona is waiting with bated breath.