Juventus: Allegri assesses Dybala’s return. Higuain’s injury...

Following his side’s 1-0 victory in the Derby della Mole against Torino, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri spoke to Mediaset about the performance.



Among the more notable storylines to emerge from the match, aside from the result, were the loss of Gonzalo Higuain to injury, and the return of Paulo Dybala from one.



ON DYBALA:

He played a good thirty minutes. He is back conditions for the game. He did well, I happy with him, the boys, was yet another away victory, against a good team, thanks to an organized and tough training.



ON RESPONDING FROM 2-2 VS TOTTENHAM:

Juve is strong with extraordinary players. I'm happy to train them. We’re a team that fights in all the competitions, we've only lost four games. A 2-2 result with Tottenham, it's not a tragedy. I am proud of the boys, today great response, even in the difficulties we had fun.



He was not asked about Higuain’s injury.

