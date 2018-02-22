Juventus: Allegri confirms double blow ahead of Tottenham clash
24 February at 12:15Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has revealed that Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi are out due to injuries.
The Old Lady are currently second in the Serie A table, one point behind Napoli and the recent 2-2 draw against Tottenham in the Champions League Round of 16 means that they are at a disadvantage in the second-leg at Wembley.
CalcioMercato's Lorenzo Bettoni was at Massimiliano Allegri's press conference ahead of Juve's Serie A game against Atalanta. The former AC Milan boss opened about the recent injury problems, with the second leg against Tottenham coming up in the first week of March.
Allegri said: "Higuain's injury is yet to be evaluated and it is unknown when he will recover. Bernardeschi is out for about 20 days."
"Cuadrado is still far from returning and De Sciglio is not fit for Atalanta. The others are fit and available for selection."
Allegri was also asked whether he could play a false nine due to Higuain's absence. The Italian said: "Dybala can do it, but I don't know if he will or not. But we certainly need someone to play that role."
