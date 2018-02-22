Juventus, Allegri: 'Dybala was great. Tottenham? They don't defend as good as Lazio...'

Max Allegri spoke to Premium Sport after the Lazio-Juve (0-1) game, here is what he had to say:



" It wasn't an easy game for us since Lazio are third in the standings. They are very strong physically speaking so it certainly wasn't going to be easy to play at the Olimpico. We had some injuries upfront but the players did well. We wanted to come away from Rome with a positive result and that's what we got. They defended themselves very well and we knew that it was going to take something special to beat them. Dybala? Yes that special moment came from Paulo. He is a great young player and we are all happy that he scored. UCL? Tottenham are different compared to Lazio, they don't defend as well. This win certainly helps our confidence as we will have to be good and lucky on Wednesday night. Dybala scored a big goal for us and for him, he is now ready to finish off this season on the right note. Our focus is now on Tottenham...".