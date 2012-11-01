Juventus Allegri: "Higuain could miss Napoli fixture"

Juventus coach Max Allegri was interviewed by Premium Sport after his team took all three points at home at the Allianz Stadium against Crotone in the Serie A thanks to a 3-o win.



The former Milan and Cagliari coach began by explaining why his teams defence has improved over the last few matches stating that: "It’s not an issue of changing formations. We had a more attacking set of players than against Barcelona and we’ve got some coming back from injury and soon we will have everyone reaching full fitness. Last season we had some players who played in a certain way and aren’t playing on the same level now. My job is to get the best out of the players I have at my disposal. There are some who aren’t in their best physical and psychological shape, so it’s only right those in the best condition should play."



Allegri then moved on to next Saturday's big match when the Bianconeri tarvel to Naples to face off with Napoli at a maximum capacity San Paolo: "Playing at the San Paolo is always difficult and the games never seem to end. Napoli have been doing great things for three years, they just encountered a Juventus side that was even stronger. We must play with good technique and intelligence, I expect it to be a balanced game decided by details. I hope Friday will be a wonderful evening of sport. We’ve done some very good things this season, while their results have been extraordinary. It doesn’t count now if you are a point ahead or behind, it’s when we get to the sprint finish. What matters is to be top of the league in May."



In conclusion, in an interview with RAI Sport, Allegri was asked about whether or not former Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain will be able to play against his former club stating that: "He has hurt his hand, tomorrow he will undergo examinations to see the extend of the injury put it us possible that he won't play against Napoli."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)