Juventus: Allegri is going nowhere
09 March at 18:00Serie A giants Juventus have every intention of keeping Massimiliano Allegri and have already drawn out long-term plans with the Italian.
The Old Lady are currently on a dream run this season and the recent win over Premier League giants Tottenham was a reflection of that. The club is currently second in the Serie A and is still on course to win the Scudetto once again under Allegri. They have a game in hand, winning which could put them on the top of the charts.
IlBianconero understand that Juventus have offered Allegri an assurance that he will be handed the backing to manage the club and talks are on course to extend his contract at the Turin based club till 2020.
The Juve board will make sure that Allegri signs the players he wants and keeps hold of players that he wants, primarily Juan Cuadrado. The bianconeri know that there has been interest from clubs like Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, but they already have long-term plans with the Italian and will do all it takes to back him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
