Juventus: Allegri plans tactical changes against Udinese

Juventus and Udinese play at the Allianz Stadium at 3pm (Italy time) with the Old Lady who aim to snatch the three points against Massimo Oddo’s side in order to leapfrog Napoli on top of the Serie A table. The bianconeri sit one point behind the azzurri but have one match in hand and Maurizio Sarri’s lads play away at Inter tonight.



According to our sources Max Allegri should return to a 4-2-3-1 line-up with both Miralem Pjanic and Blaise Matuidi who will remain out of action.



The Italian tactician is set to start both Sami Khedira and Rodrigo Bentancur in the middle of the park with Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa and Gonzalo Higuain playing up front.



Allegri is then set to start every attacking player at his disposal.



Szczesny will start in goal with Mattia De Sciglio, Kwadwo Asamoah, Giorgio Chiellini and Daniele Rugani starting at the back. Both Alex Sandro and Stephan Lichtsteiner are suspended, while Federico Bernardeschi and Juan Cuadrado are injured.



PREDICTED LINE-UPS



JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; De Sciglio, Rugani, Chiellini, Asamoah; Khedira, Bentancur; Douglas Costa, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain.



UDINESE (3-5-2): Bizzarri; Angella, Nuytinck, Samir; Widmer, Fofana, Behrami, Barak, Adnan; De Paul, Jankto.







