Juventus: Allegri refuses to comment on Evra to Man Utd rumours

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has refused to reply to questions relating to transfer rumours linking Patrice Evra with a move to Manchester United in the winter transfer window.



“I don’t talk about the club’s transfer activities. There are other people in charge of it and I’m only focused on players I can work with. The less we talk about it, the better it is for us, especially in January. Evra is eligible to play tomorrow. Alternatively I can play Asamoah. We’ve allowed 14 goals already. It’s too much. I’ve asked the player sto improve the management of the game.”



“I was very angry at my players for how we lost the game in Doha. I’m happy here and I hope I’ll stay here for as much time as possible. We stopped playing after the opening 35 minutes, the players didn’t understand how important that game was. That’s why I was angry.”



“Buffon is sick and won’t play tomorrow. He’ll return for the Fiorentina game. Dybala will start the game he will partner wither Mandzukic or Higuain or they could play all together.”

