



Due to a late muscular injury to Marchisio, Juventus coach Max Allegri chose to introduce a new look 4-2-3-1 with Pjanic and Khedira playing as a "double pivot" central midfield. In his typical chameleon-like preference, Allegri’s formation quickly contorts into a 4-3-2-1 with Mandzukic and Dybala as the two linchpins behind Higuain and Cuadrado as a pure right midfielder. Juventus’ hastily constructed formation started well, with accurate one touch passing and a high intensity and it wasn’t long before they went in front with Croatian Mario Mandzukic heading down to Dybala who's powerful strike left Lazio keeper Marchetti helpless.

Juventus' domination continued just twelve minutes later as Cuadrado, using the overlapping Lichtsteiner as a decoy, centred a great ball which striker Gonzalo Higuain gladly accepted to put the hosts in command. The Bianconeri also defended well, pressing and suffocating Lazio to limited chances; their best of the opening 45 minutes came from Milinkovic-Savic from outside the box on the 25th minute. The Biancocelesti struggled to find a way through the tight and high pressured game-plan of Juve, with Mandzukic playing almost as a wide left midfielder when necessary. Overall, it was a comfortable first half for the Bianconeri, their work rate, passing and rotation too much for the visitors.







Lazio began the second half slightly better in possession but it wasn't long before Juventus regained their firm grip on proceedings. Their passing out of the back was accurate and decisive, and Dybala’s entry deep into the midfield made it relatively easy for Pjanic and Khedira to play out of the middle of the park. Cuadrado continued to find success down the right side throughout the second half (as did Mandzukic on the left), and set up another chance for Dybala, only for the Argentinean to squander the opportunity. Lazio were limited to few chances throughout the second half, with only an unsuccessful penalty appeal against Asamoah, who looked to push Lombardi, and a Biglia effort just before the hour mark.

It was apparent that Biancocelesti boss Simone Inzaghi needed to change things and he did this with 30 minutes of the contest remaining. Only a minute later however, his side almost fell further behind, presenting another effort to Dybala who missed again after a nice set up from Higuain. It was Juve’s work rate off the ball and positional awareness that were a step above Lazio on the day; their combination play all over the field untouchable. Substitutes Barzagli and Rincon showed just how difficult the Bianconeri line-up can be to read. They can shift from a 4-3-3 to a 3-5-2 whenever the game dictates and create confusion for opposition. Pjaca’s late entrance almost put the gloss on a dominant performance but he was unable to grab a goal in the dying minutes.





David Baleno