Juventus: Allegri's summer transfer priority revealed
08 April at 19:05Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is still considering his future at the club. The Italian manager will discuss his future at the J Stadium after the Champions League quarter finals against Barcelona but according to Libero (via ilbianconero) he has already informed the club about his priority target should he extend his stay at Juventus.
The Old Lady have already completed the signing of promising Italian defender Mattia Caldara who is impressing in his debut Serie A campaign. The bianconeri managed to seal the transfer of the 22-year-old for € 15 million plus € 10 million in add-ons but the talented centre-half will only join Juventus in summer 2018 or, at least, that’s what Juventus and Atalanta have agreed.
According to the report of the Italian paper, however, Allegri wants Caldara to move to Juventus next summer to learn the job from some of the best and most experienced defenders out there. Caldara would be struggling with game time at the beginning of his experience at the J Stadium but Allegri believes he could benefit from working close to the likes of Bonucci, Chiellini, Barzagli and Rugani.
