Juventus: Allegri undecided on whether Dybala should start vs. Napoli
21 April at 12:30Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has spoken to the media ahead of his side’s crucial Serie A match at home to Napoli tomorrow night. Here is what he had to say:
“Tomorrow begins a ‘mini-league’ in which we have a four-point lead with five matches left. Juventus vs. Napoli is important and will be a great game, but not decisive.
“Napoli are having a great season. They have been going for the title since the start and we know that this is a crucial match for them.
“We must be ready not only for tomorrow’s match against Napoli, but this final stage of the season in which we also face Inter, Roma and AC Milan in the TIM Cup final.
“Sarri has done an extraordinary job at Napoli. He has technically gifted players and he has created a team that plays a great brand of football.
“I believe that Higuaín will be a decisive player tomorrow.
“I need to check on Barzagli’s availability for tomorrow. Benatia has played the last two league matches. We’ll see.
“Tomorrow there will also be Napoli fans present and rightly so. This must be a first step in the right direction. In general, Italian fans must improve their behaviour, as they all ought to be able to watch every match.
“Apart from De Sciglio and Sturaro, everyone else is available for selection.
“Napoli’s season is extraordinary, as were their previous campaigns in recent years. They have become a major force in Italy and also Europe.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
