Juventus, Allegri: 'Struggling Dybala? Let me explain...'

Juventus beat Bologna by a 3-1 score line as Max Allegri spoke to Premium Sport after the game. Here is what he had to say on the matter:



" The league title isn't over yet. Even so, we did take a big step towards securing it with our win tonight against Bologna. Math? Well we need 3 more points to win the league title so we have to give it our all. Bologna played a strong game tonight and we did struggle at times. Douglas Costa? He is a great player and when ge comes on, he always makes a difference. Dybala struggling? It wasn't an easy game for anyone tonight since Bologna played a very good game. He is a young player. Coppa Italia final? We will be playing against a good AC Milan side who have been playing great of late. It is an important game since it is a final so we will have to give it our all...".



Juve take on AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday.