Juventus: Allegri unfazed by Napoli’s Scudetto push

Massimiliano Allegri insists Juventus will not give up in the Serie A title race but says his immediate focus is keeping their chances of a historic Coppa Italia triumph alive.



However, Allegri's primary concern is Wednesday's Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Atalanta, with Juve targeting an unprecedented fourth trophy in a row. "We have a game in hand. We play Lazio on Saturday and, after that, there are still 12 more matches," the Juve boss told a news conference on Tuesday.



"The championship will be played for until the last day and the two teams will fight. Whoever is in front on May 20 will deserve to win the title. But we have the Coppa Italia tomorrow, which is an equally important goal for us, because no team in the modern era has won their national cup four times in a row.”



"We have a big chance to do that this season, along with Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona [in their domestic cups]. We have to focus on Atalanta, and then think about Lazio."