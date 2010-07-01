Gonzalo Higuain is not in the form of his life having only netted two goals in 8 official games so far this season. The Argentinean did not even start the Old Lady’s last Serie A clash against Torino and Max Allegri is not happy with the player’s attitude.​Higuain was not happy with the latest derby snub and that’s why he didn’t even show up for the warm-up training ahead of the kick-off.Things had gone from bad to worse for Higuain as Mario Mandzukic brilliantly replaced him in the derby of Turin but despite the Croat’s brilliant performance it will be Higuain to start Wednesday’s clash against Olympiacos in Champions League.Allegri wants to see a different behaviour from the Argentinean and expects to see a reaction of the former Napoli star who is desperate to get back on the scoresheet. On Wednesday he will have a new chance to do it.