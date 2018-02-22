Juventus, Agnelli: ‘VAR should be introduced in Europe’
11 April at 23:30Juventus president Andrea Agnelli spoke with rage and bitterness after tonight’s match against Real Madrid during an interview with Premium Sport. Here is what he had to say:
“We must stay calm and analyse the situation. We have a number of countries which have implemented VAR. There are many examples of situations when it could have been used in Europe. I think that VAR should be introduced in the Champions League and Europa League and I will do everything I can to ensure that this happens.
“We have the technology to avoid certain mistakes in Madrid, in Turin, in Frankfurt and in every stadium. UEFA has a technical problem which it must try to solve. There are referees from all the federations, yet not all of the federations have introduced VAR. We need to educate the referees better and use the technology for the good of football.
“Sergio Ramos? He is allowed to stand where he was at the side of the pitch. I can only compliment him because he is one of the best defenders in the world. I wish good luck to Roma and to Lazio tomorrow night. It is important that our teams go as far as possible.”
