Juventus: Allegri warns Chelsea with announcement on Alex Sandro

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri talked to assembled media on Sunday night, minutes after the final whistle of the Old Lady’s friendly game against Roma. The bianconeri managed to beat their Serie A rivals on penalties and at the end of the game the Italian tactician released a transfer update on Chelsea target Alex Sandro.



“The club is in charge of transfer negotiations but we have the same ideas. Alex Sandro is a Juventus player and he won’t be leaving us this summer. He is an extraordinary player and can still improve. I think he is the best fullback in the world alongside Marcelo”, Allegri said.



Talking about the game, Allegri stated: “It was a good game.We played well in the first half but we made some mistakes in the second. There were many players who had never played together before so it was tougher for us. We aim to win the seventh successive scudetto next season. Roma, Napoli, Inter and Milan will be our main opponents.”

