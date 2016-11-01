Juventus, Allegri: 'We are now closer to the final. Tottenham? We will be ready'

Max Allegri spoke to the press after Juve's Coppa Italia win against Atalanta, here is what he had to say to Rai Sport on the matter :



"It is an important win for us, I really liked how we played in the first half. Atalanta did come back in the game and it isn't easy to win here but I am happy. We are now closer to the Coppa Italia final which is one of our goals. We could've done better in the second half as we defended a little too much. Atalanta didn't shoot much but then they did so in the last five minutes of play. Buffon? I am happy for Gigi and it was a great win. Higuain played a very good game too and he even scored today. Pjanic? He did well but had a harder time in the second half like most of my players. Tottenham? We will be ready. We are now focused on Sassuolo and we will then face Fiorentina. We have to take it one game at the time. Will Buffon play on Sunday? He is now back so yes, he will play...".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)