Juventus, Allegri reveals what he told Sergio Ramos in sideline confrontation
12 April at 00:00During an interview with Premium Sport, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri discussed Michael Oliver’s decision to award Real Madrid a last-minute penalty during tonight’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final match. Here is what he had to say:
“I am very sorry for my players, both tonight and in Turin. The final episode happened, a reversal from what happened last week. I am sorry because the guys deserved to go to extra time, while we still had two changes available. I wanted to get to extra time before using them.
“We have to let off steam tonight and tomorrow, then from Sunday we return to Serie A action and we must refocus as soon as possible. We have to be stronger than these things, they have to fortify us. The team played a great match tonight as they did in Turin, where the result deceived everyone. I compliment the boys, though we are sorry to go out like this.
“The best system depends on the game and, with the absence of Dybala, we have benefited by playing the way we did. Paulo has different characteristics from the others. With him we have to play with four in midfield.
“What did I say to Sergio Ramos? He told me that it was a penalty. I replied: “It was a penalty for us in the last minute of the first leg.” He understood but pretended not to. We were just seconds from the end…”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
