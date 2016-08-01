Juventus, Allegri: "The boys did well tonight. I still haven't decided who will play in the UCl"

Massimiliano Allegri spoke to Sport Mediaset after their 4-1 win versus Palermo, here is what he had to say: "We didn't play a good first half but in general we played well and did not concede much. We needed to win this game, the boys did well tonight. Bonucci? There isn't anything serious here, it was just a misunderstanding. Bonucci as a coach? He could decide to become a coach at the end of his career but he still has a lot to learn".



"UCL? We are in pretty good shape, it won't be an easy game for us but we have to give it our all. Marchisio? He played a great game, he scored and it was a solid game in general. Lemina and Pjaca also did well but it is too bad we conceded a goal late on. I preferred to substitute Khedira. UCL starters? I still don't know let's see. Dani Alves is a player who will give us a lot of UCL experience that's for sure. Pjaca's effort? He is still young and needs to adapt to our league. Higuain or Ibra? They are two great players. English classes? I started to study English back in my Milan days ".



With the win, Juve take an even stronger grip onto first place in the Italian Serie A standings as they have a 10 point lead on second placed Roma (who will be playing tomorrow).



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)