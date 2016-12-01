Juventus among trio of teams interested in Isco

Real Madrid midfielder Isco is not enjoying his greatest moment of form just now. Though he has been one of the team’s most important players in the last few months, he is now being questioned by sections of the club’s fanbase.



With Gareth Bale returning from injury, the Spaniard could be relegated to the substitutes bench in order to allow coach Zinedine Zidane to return to a more orthodox 4-3-3 system with two natural wide players in attack.



Though he recently signed a new long-term deal with Los Blancos, there are several teams interested in signing him from the newly-crowned Club World Cup winners.



Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Juventus are all monitoring his situation, and are willing to offer him a lucrative deal in order to tempt him from the Spanish capital.



For now, he is focused on rediscovering his best form for Madrid but he could be forced into a rethink should Bale’s return force him on to the bench for a sustained period of time.



(Don Balon)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)