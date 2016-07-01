Gonzalo Higuain’s excellent scoring form continues as his brace propels Juventus past Cagliari at the Sant’Elia stadium in Sardinia.

The Isolani were edgy and disruptive, but excellent individual efforts from Juventus were the difference on the scoresheet. Max Allegri and the Bianconeri faithful will be inspired about their current winning streak as their Champions League tie against Porto approaches. Now having won six on the spin after Allegri’s switch in formation to a 4-2-3-1, Juventus are confident and concentrated going into the crux of their season. For Cagliari coach Massimo Rastelli he can take lessons from the match as a reference point to build from.









The attacking trio behind Higuain of Dybala, Mandzukic, and Cuadrado had some difficulties breaking down the Cagliari defence. Much of their play was interrupted by fouls and physical challenges, leaving the Juventus attack void of any fluidity. Allegri elected to rest Miralem Pjanic from the start, with Claudio Marchisio filling in very comfortably for the Bosnian. Unfortunately for Juve, Giorgio Chiellini pulled up with an injury after only 17 minutes and had to be replaced by Daniele Rugani. Marchisio enjoyed a solid performance, providing the speed and energy that gave the midfield advantage to the visitors. Il Principino was the creator of the first goal, providing a perfectly timed and weighted pass for Higuain. In truth it was one of the few clear chances created by the Bianconeri in the first half, as Cagliari pressed all over the field.





The home side looked dangerous through an excellent effort by Pisacane that brought an unbelievable save from Gianluigi Buffon. Even at the age of 39 he can still produce saves that can leave the fans aghast. Another experienced competitor and ex Juve player Marco Borriello, showed that he remains a player with class. He never forced Buffon into any saves, but was vital for Cagliari in their link up play.



It was less than three minutes into the second half before Higuain was on the scoreboard again, this time with a fine finish after another fine build-up. In the 67th minute Nicolo Barella suffered his second yellow for a clumsy tackle on newly substituted Pjanic. The red card allowed Juventus to change the speed of play and link up passes from one side of the field to the other.

Following the loss, Cagliari hold on to fifteenth position and still seem relatively safe from the relegation battle with a thirteen point buffer separating them with eighteenth placed Palermo who face Juventus on Friday. Rastelli will be concerned however that his team remain without a win for the past month.



Meanwhile league leaders Juventus are motivated and upbeat moving into the business end of the season. Since their disappointing trip to Florence, Allegri and his men have put together six consecutive wins. Momentum looks to be in their favour following the formation change, and the Bianconeri will be motivated to take that form into the last 16 of the Champions League.





David Baleno