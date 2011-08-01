Serie A wages revealed, Juve and AC Milan stars emerge as Serie A’s highest earners

Leonardo Bonucci and Gonzalo Higuain are the best earners in Serie A for this season. Both the AC Milan and the Juventus star are on a € 7.5 million-a-year deal. Higuain’s teammate Paulo Dybala follows them with a net salary worth € 7 million-a-year. Douglas Costa (Juve) and Gigio Donnarumma (AC Milan) come next with a € 6 million-a-year salary. Gigi Buffon, Miralem Pjanic, Mauro Icardi and Edin Dzeko earn € 4.5 million and both Ivan Perisic and Alex Sandro will join the latter soon as they are going to sign their contract extensions.



MANAGERS – As for managers, Max Allegri is the best earner in Italy (€ 7 million-a-year), Spalletti gets € 4 million and Montella € 3 million. Di Francesco and Mihajlovic follow them (€ 1,5 million) whilst Napoli tactician Sarri is on a € 1.4 million-a-year deal.

