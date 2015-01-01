Juventus and Fiorentina to go head to head for promising Brazilian striker
12 February at 16:00Juventus and Fiorentina are both interested in signing Brazilian striker Felipe Vizeu who is currently under contract with Flamengo. The 19-year-old hit-man was one of the stars of the Sub20 South American Championship that has been won by Uruguay.
According to reports in Brazil (via Eurosport) Juventus and Fiorentina scouts have been left impressed by the qualities of the promising striker who was also said to be a transfer target of Real Madrid.
Felipe Vizeu’s contract runs until 2020. The U20 Brazil International netted 5 goals in his first senior appearances with Flamengo. He’s a talented, complete striker who combines physical strength and good technical skills.
Fiorentina would sign him to replace Nikola Kalinic who could leave the Franchi at the end of the season, whilst Juventus may need to add one striker to their attacking department in the summer. Will the Old Lady manage to steal the promising striker from under Fiorentina’s noses?
