Barcelona alerted as Juventus and Inter eye Piqué on free transfer
24 September at 12:59Juventus and Inter are reported to be interested in signing Barcelona star Gerard Pique. According to Don Balon (via ilbianconero), there are doubts over the Spaniard’s contract extension with the blaugrana and both Serie A clubs would welcome the experienced centre-back with open arms.
Pique will see his Barcelona contract expire in 2019 but Inter and Juventus have already set their sights on the former Manchester United centre-back.
Piqué is reportedly not on very good terms with part of Barcelona’s board, just like some of his teammates.
Juventus signed Dani Alves from Barcelona as a free agent in summer 2016. The Brazilian, however, has only spent one year in Turin before moving to Psg on a free transfer again.
Juventus are the ‘masters’ of free transfers in Europe as the bianconeri have signed the likes of Paul Pogba, Andrea Pirlo, Fernando Llorente, Patrice Evra, Sami Khedira, Dani Alves and Kigsley Coman for free in the last few years.
