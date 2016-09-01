Juventus and Inter given transfer boost as Serie A star puts new contract talks on hold
13 March at 17:06The interest of both Juventus and Inter for Fiorentina star Federico Bernardeschi comes as no secret as the Italian winger is one of Italy’s most exciting prospects not to mention that the player is going through the best season in his career.
The 23-year-old has 13 goals and 5 assists in 35 appearances with La Viola and according to reports in Italy new contract talks with Fiorentina are not going the way the club want.
La Nazione (via violanews)reports that Bernardeschi is not willing to sign a new contract with the club as he’s not happy with his relationship with Paulo Sousa (who will leave the club at the end of the season) and does not want to sign a new contract with release clause, a mandatory condition for the Serie A side.
Bernardeschi’s Fiorentina deal runs until 2019 but Fiorentina want him to sign a new contract expiring in 2020 or 2021. It may be tough to convince the player, but the club will try to persuade him meeting his agent in the next few days.
