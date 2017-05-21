Juventus and Inter on red alert as star winger rejects contract offer
22 May at 18:55Juventus and Inter are the two Serie A clubs interested in signing Fiorentina star winger Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian is one of the most promising attacking players in Italy at the moment and the interest of top Italian clubs come as no surprise.
Bernardeschi, 23, has 14 goals and five assists in 41 appearances in all competitions so far this season and his contract in Tuscany expires in June 2019. Fiorentina have already made a contract extension offer but the talented winger is reported to have rejected his club’s proposal.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Fiorentina have offered Bernardeschi a new € 2.5 million-a-year deal but the player has rejected the offer of La Viola.
Chelsea were also reported to be interested in signing the player earlier this season but the interest of the Blues’ is not as strong as those of Juventus and Inter given that the Serie A giants have made Bernardeschi one of their summer transfer priorities.
Juventus are so interested in the 23-year-old that the Old Lady is reported to have prepared an opening € 40 million to sign the player in the summer.
Go to comments