Arsene Wenger really did drop Alexis Sanchez, who is now heading towards the exit amidst reports that he’s becoming very difficult to handle.

Both the Mirror and the Daily Telegraph confirm that the 28-year-old was kept on the bench in Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool because of disciplinary issues, the latter saying that he’d left a pre-game training session early, angering his team-mates.

This precipitated a heated encounter between them and the Juventus and Inter target, who has sent hints that he’s had enough at the Emirates.

The Mirror believe that PSG are in pole position in the race for the former Barcelona man, who cost Arsenal €42.5 million in 2014.

The Mirror claim, for their part, that Wenger pulled the trigger after Sanchez’s poor attitude in the 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich on February 15th, the first leg loss effectively elimination Arsenal from the Champions League Round of 16.

With PSG willing to raise Arsenal’s £180k-a-week salary offer with a £300k one, and with the Chinese league, Juventus and Inter standing by, the Chilean could find himself heading elsewhere this summer.