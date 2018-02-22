Juventus and Inter to go head to head for Roma midfielder

Serie A rivals Juventus and Inter Milan are set to go head to head in the race to sign Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, Gazzetta dello Sport report.



The 21-year-old Italian joined Roma from Sassuolo last summer for a 10 million euros fee two seasons after he had left the capital based club for the Mapei based stadium side. This season, he has impressed for Roma, appearing 25 times in the Serie A, scoring three goals and assisting four times too.



Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport say that Juventus and Inter are set to go head to head in the race to sign Pellegrini, who is seen as the ideal player to rejuvenate Juventus midfield by Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici.



Pellegrini is also seen as a midfield gem by Luciano Spalletti and is a prime target for Inter alongside, Nicolo Barella and Bryan Cristante. The Italian has a release clause in the region of 25 million euros in his current contract.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)