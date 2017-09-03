Juventus and Liverpool can’t believe how low De Vrij’s new release clause is
03 September at 16:50No secret Liverpool and Juventus are long time admirers of Lazio star defender Stefan De Vrij. The Dutchman has only 10 months left in his contract with Lazio but according to Il Corriere dello Sport, the talented centre-back will soon sign a contract extension with his new club.
The player is reported to have agreed to pen a new contract with Lazio provided that his new deal will include a release clause. Lazio want to add a new € 30 million transfer fee in the player’s deal, whilst De Vrij wants his release clause to be set to € 25 million.
The Italian paper claims the two parties will meet halfway with De Vrij’s new release clause that will be in the region of € 27 million.
De Vrij’s new deal will run until 2019.
His agent will meet executives of Lazio in the coming days to put the agreement on paper and extend De Vrij’s contract for one more season.
His low release clause, however, suggest this may be his last season at the Olimpico. Liverpool & Juventus are now warned.
