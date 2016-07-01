Juventus and Liverpool eye bargain transfer of Napoli star as contract talks stall
26 September at 18:47Juventus and Liverpool are closely monitoring the situation of Napoli star Faouzi Ghoulam who will see his contract expire in 2018 and has yet to agree the terms of a new deal. As we reported yesterday Ghoulam would be open to sign a new deal but his agent Jorge Mendes has not yet reached an agreement over his release clause.
Ghoulam was linked with a move to Liverpool last summer and Juventus had also monitored the Algeria Intenational when Chelsea made an offer for Alex Sandro. Ghoulam could have been one of the replacements of the Brazilian but the Serie A giants eventually decided to keep him.
Calciomercato.com can exclusively report that talks over Ghoulam’s release clause are delaying the agreement for the contract extension of the 26-year-old who is not going to sign a new deal unless his conditions are met.
Ghoulam and his entourage wants a release clause close to € 18 million whilst his club want to set it at € 30 million.
If the player fails to sign a new deal by the beginning of January Ghoulam will be free to join any other club as a free agent next season.
Go to comments