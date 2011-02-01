Juventus and Man Utd target Cristante ‘dreams of Premier League move’
30 January at 09:45Juventus and Manchester United target Bryan Cristante has revealed that he imagines himself playing in the Premier League in the future. The 23-year-old has imposed himself as one of Italy’s most promising midfielders and both the bianconeri and the Red Devils are reported to be interested in welcoming his services.
Atalanta will sign Cristante on a permanent deal at the end of the season, before selling the Italian starlet for the best offer.
Talking to Il Corriere della Sera, Cristante revealed he’d love to play in the Premier League one day.
“I don’t know if Juventus want me”, Cristante said.
“What I will do next summer depends on the next five months. I can’t rule out a move to the Premier League. I think it’s a good league for me and my qualities. One must always believe in his qualities. I’ve never cared about criticisms, I’ve always listened to my manager. I always give my best, I always work hard. Let’s see what the future has in store for me.”
Go to comments