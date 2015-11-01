Saw this on Kevin Strootman instagram. Wow some fans.... idiots #AsRoma pic.twitter.com/5cpYJ77mLj — Scot Munroe (@scot_munroe) February 5, 2018

Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman has publicly shamed an Instagram user who thought it acceptable to send death threats to him and his family. “I hope your family will die” – those were the alarming words sent to the Dutchman by user @markovskiii7 in the aftermath of his missed opportunity against Verona. He replied with sarcastic applause, before the social media user backed off by claiming not to have meant what he said and that it was done in the heat of the moment.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)