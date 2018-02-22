Juventus and Manchester United given hope as Brazil ace confirms exit talks
17 April at 15:20Juventus and Manchester United have received encouragement in their ongoing pursuit of AS Monaco star Fabinho after the Brazil international publicly expressed his desire to leave his current employers and join a bigger club in the summer transfer window.
The 24-year-old, who can play as a right-back and a defensive midfielder, has impressed with his display since the start of the last season. His form saw him attract interest from Paris Saint-Germain and he came close to making a switch to Parc des Princes.
Fabinho revealed he has not received any proposal though he publicly stated his intention to leave Monaco after this campaign.
"I had contacts with PSG last summer, but this year I have not heard anything. They are a great club and, if I leave the Monaco, it is clear that I want to go to a bigger club. However, at the moment however I have not received any proposal for the next season,” Fabinho told L’Equipe.
