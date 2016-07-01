Youri Tielemans.

Having had the player under the radar for several seasons, Juventus look set to make a concrete move this summer for Anderlecht midfielder Ilbianconero.com reports that the 19-year-old, who has grown into one of Europe’s most promising young stars and has scored 12 goals in 27 appearances for the Brussels club, is back in the viewfinder of Bianconeri sporting director Fabio Paritici.

Tielemans was on the bench last night as his country laboured to a 1-1 draw with Greece but is expected to be in the starting XI for Tuesday’s friendly against Russia and a delegation from Turin are expected to be in the stands.



However, there looks to be competition for his signature with Napoli also monitoring the player and with ds Giuntoli contemplating the idea of fielding the player in tandem with Amadou Diawara. Back in Turin, there remains a dream of linking Tielemans up with another potential summer target, PSG’s Marco Verratti.



The cost of bringing the player (who has a contract with Anderlecht until 2021) to Serie A looks to be around €25 million.