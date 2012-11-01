Juventus and Napoli pounce on ‘unhappy’ Southampton star
28 March at 09:35Juventus and Napoli have set their sights on unhappy Southampton star Dusan Tadic, according to a report of The Daily Star. The 28-year-old winger runs out of his contract in 2020 but according to reports in England he’s looking for an escape route from his current club and both Juventus and Napoli would be happy to sign him.
The Serie A duo, in fact, will be looking for new wingers in the summer. Juventus need to sign one at least because they have recently changed their system, whilst Napoli star Dries Mertens could leave the club as the Belgian has put new contract talks on hold and is said to be a transfer target of Manchester United. If Mertens departs, Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri would be in need of a new winger at the San Paolo.
Tadic has three goals and seven assists in 34 appearances in all competitions and the British tabloid claims his price-tag is in the region of £ 13 million.
