Juventus and Spurs given transfer boost as Man Utd star rejects transfer offer
10 April at 16:00Reports from French outlet RMC sport suggest that Manchester United superstar Anthony Martial has refused a contract extension at the club and is willing to move.
The 22-year-old Martial joined United from French side Monaco in the summer of 2015 and has impressed since then. This season, he hasn't been favored too much by Jose Mourinho especially after the arrival of Alexis Sanchez and has made only 16 starts this season, scoring nine times and assisting five times.
French outlet RMC Sport suggests that Martial has refused a contract extension of five years and could be willing to move on in the summer.
It is said that Martial's relations with Mourinho have gone cold, especially since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez in the summer. His current deal at United expires in the summer of 2019 and he has an option of an year's extension, but he wants to leave in the summer.
Juventus and Tottenham are known to be potential suitors for the forward.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
