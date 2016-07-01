Juventus and Tottenham delegates meet in Turin
13 February at 15:45Delegations from Tottenham and Serie A giants Juventus met at the Turin City Center for an institutional dinner ahead of both sides' big Champions League clash on Tuesday evening.
In an exclusive footage released by CalcioMercato, the delegates of both the sides, including Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marrotta, were seen arriving at the Restuarant del Cambio in Turin. The first tie will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin later today and the second leg will be played on the 7th of March at the Wembley Stadium in London.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
