Juventus and Tottenham on red alter as ‘Spalletti in no rush over new AS Roma contract’
04 March at 16:50AS Roma’s GM Mauro Baldissoni has released an interview with Premium Sport ahead of the giallorossi home clash against Napoli. The club’s executive has been asked one question regarding Luciano Spalletti’s future as the contract of the Italian tactician runs until the end of the season.
Spalletti is one of Italy’s most prepared managers and interests of Juventus and Tottenham come as no surprise. The Serie A giants, in fact, could make contact with the Italian tactician in case Max Allegri decides to leave the club in the summer. The Premier League side, however, could become mayor competitors should Barcelona pick Mauricio Pochettino to replace Luis Enrique.
“Spalletti has told us he wants to wait until the end of the season before beginning new contract talks. He has given this city what it expected. As of today, an imminent contract extension would change nothing to us, we are serene and relaxed.”
Go to comments