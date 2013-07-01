Juventus are favourites for the Champions League, says new signing
18 August at 13:40Douglas Costa said that his new side Juventus are the favourites to win the Champions League this season.
The Turin club have reached the final of the revered competition twice in three seasons, but were beaten on both occasions.
But new signing Costa, who joined on loan for Bundesliga side Bayern Munich this summer window, believes that the Old Lady have the ingredients to go all the way this campaign.
Costa told Gazzetta dello Sport via Squawka: “I’ve noticed a lot of quality in the squad, I’ll add my creativity.
“[I chose Juventus] because in three years they have played in two finals in Europe.
This is a team that wants more and more chances to win the Champions League.
“I want to get into the history of this club. One year from the World Cup, I could not have chosen better company.
“I’m here to win everything, including the Champions League.”
