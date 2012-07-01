Juventus are set to compete with Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund for Spanish sensation Inaki Williams.

Williams (who has scored two Liga goals this season, and has five assists) is appreciated for his flexibility, being able to play both on the wing and up front.

Williams is, moreover, allowed to leave the Basque Country if someone picks up his 50 million release clause, something Borussia Dortmund will do if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves in the summer. The Gabonese international is valued at 80 million.

reports that the Bianconeri are, in fact, following the striker/ winger - who grew up in Bilbao’s youth system - very closely.had written two weeks ago that the Bianconeri were in the race for the 22-year-old, whose deal expires in 2021.went as far as to claim over a week ago that the Bundesliga side was ahead of everyone, with Liverpool also involved in the race.