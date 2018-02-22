Juventus' Asamoah yet to decide future amid Inter interest

At this point Kwadwo Asamoah of Juventus has not yet decided his future and time is running out as his contract is set to expire in June.



A new club could get a steal in Asamoah if they were to sign him at no cost. Inter are wary of this and have reportedly offered him €3 million per season.



Former player Massimo Paganin is behind the potential move, relaying to Radio Sportiva that "Spalletti it would be perfect for Spalletti”.



“The Ghanaian has already shown with Juventus that he can play an important role, getting him at Inter would give greater depth to the squad.”



It would be important because I think Spalletti wants to continue on the basis of a four-man defense.”



While certainly a quality and reliable squad member, the Ghanaian has featured only 15 times in 29 Serie A matches this season and could seek a move this summer.

