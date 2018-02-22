Juventus have won more Serie A games against Atalanta than any other club (63), with the Bergamaschi winning 11 league games against the Bianconeri (D37).



Juventus are unbeaten in their last 26 Serie A meetings against Atalanta – however, the last two clashes have ended in a stalemate.



Atalanta’s last away Serie A win against Juventus was back in October 1989; since then the Nerazzurri have recorded three draws and 17 losses.



In 2018, Juventus have won all eight of their league games – the Bianconeri have scored 17 goals in the process while conceding none.



Atalanta are unbeaten in their last seven away Serie A games (W5 D2), only once have they been on a longer run on the road without losing – eight games in 1992.



The Bianconeri have scored the most goals from set-pieces (19) in Serie A this season.



Atalanta recorded the most shots in the last Serie A match-day (21) – the joint-most for the Bergamaschi in an away league game this season.