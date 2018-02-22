Juventus-Atalanta: confirmed line-ups and live updates

Juventus face Atalanta in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia. The Old Lady is without the injured Gonzalo Higuain, Juan Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio, while Rodrigo Bentancur is injured. Atalanta striker Andrea Petagna is also injured and will skip today’s clash.



Juventus won the opening clash against Atalanta thanks to a goal scored by Gonzalo Higuain. Gigi Buffon also proved to be a key factor in Juventus’ win last month as he saved a penalty kick by Alejandro Gomez.



The Old Lady has only won five of the previous 14 Coppa Italia games against La Dea. Atalanta have won three of the previous 14 games in Coppa Italia.



The game will start at 5.30pm local time and a few minutes after the end of the Allianz Stadium clash AC Milan and Lazio will play at Rome’s Olimpico stadium in the other semi-final in program.



Follow all the live updates from the Allianz Stadium.

